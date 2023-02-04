Rajasthan Minister Named In Police Case, Points Finger At Ashok Gehlot

The Chief Minister's office has not reacted to Rajendra Gudha's outburst so far.

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, who has been accused of criminal intimidation and kidnapping over a property dispute with a man from his constituency, has hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he is being implicated in a false case.

An FIR was registered against Rajasthan's Minister of State for Sainik Welfare and Panchayati, and others, for allegedly abducting Durga Singh, a ward panchayat member from Kakrana of Sikar district, and taking a blank bank cheque from him.

The minister said this FIR could not have been registered against him without the knowledge of the Chief Minister.

"The Home ministry is with the CM. It is not possible that a case is registered against a minister and the chief minister is not informed. False case should not be registered. I will meet (CM) personally and ask what you are trying to prove?" Mr Gudha told reporters.

Mr Gudha is an MLA, formerly from the Bahujan Samaj Party, who then switched over to the Congress. He, of late, appears to have changed loyalties and has been speaking out in favour of Sachin Pilot, who has been locked in a power battle with Mr Gehlot. Mr Gudha has alleged he is being targetted for speaking in favour of Mr Pilot.

The Chief Minister's office has not reacted to Rajendra Gudha's outburst so far.

The case has been handed over to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) for investigation.

The victim Durga Singh has in his complaint accused the minister of abusing him on the phone in the last week of January over a property transaction. He said the minister threatened him, took him away forcibly from his house, and tried to make him sign a blank cheque.

The minister, in turn, has accused Durga Singh of cheating a woman in his constituency.