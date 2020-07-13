Sachin Pilot's 3rd Coup Attempt To Become Chief Minister: Congress Sources

Top Congress leaders reached out to Sachin Pilot and tried to persuade him, sources said.

Sachin Pilot's 3rd Coup Attempt To Become Chief Minister: Congress Sources

Congress doors are still open for Sachin Pilot, sources said. (File)

Congress sources to NDTV:

  • Third attempt by Sachin Pilot to stage coup since march to become the chief minister
  • Pilot's plan to break away with the group, become CM with outside support of the BJP
  • Pilot may have around 12 MLAs with him
  • Top Congress leaders reached out to Sachin Pilot, tried to persuade him
  • Top Sonia Gandhi aide met Pilot a week ago to defuse crisis
  • Pilot in talks with the BJP, wants either CM post or plum portfolio
  • Pilot has reportedly asked for petroleum portfolio
  • BJP has said no conditions to Pilot joining
  • Pilot has raised legit grievances, can be addressed by Congress
  • Pilot's people can be given choice positions in Rajasthan cabinet, corporations
  • Congress doors still open for Pilot
Comments
Sachin PilotRajasthanRajasthan Congress

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter