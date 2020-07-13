Sachin Pilot's 3rd Coup Attempt To Become Chief Minister: Congress Sources

Congress sources to NDTV:
- Third attempt by Sachin Pilot to stage coup since march to become the chief minister
- Pilot's plan to break away with the group, become CM with outside support of the BJP
- Pilot may have around 12 MLAs with him
- Top Congress leaders reached out to Sachin Pilot, tried to persuade him
- Top Sonia Gandhi aide met Pilot a week ago to defuse crisis
- Pilot in talks with the BJP, wants either CM post or plum portfolio
- Pilot has reportedly asked for petroleum portfolio
- BJP has said no conditions to Pilot joining
- Pilot has raised legit grievances, can be addressed by Congress
- Pilot's people can be given choice positions in Rajasthan cabinet, corporations
- Congress doors still open for Pilot