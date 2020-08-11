'Never Used Abusive Language': Sachin Pilot On Ashok Gehlot's Attacks

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot addressed the media this afternoon.

Sachin Pilot, who ended his month-long revolt after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, today said he bore no ill-will against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had called him "nikamma" and accused him of conspiring with the BJP to pull down his government.



"I have imbibed certain values from my family. No matter how much I oppose anyone, I've never used such language," Sachin Pilot said, when asked about the "nikamma" comment.



"Ashok Gehlot ji is elder to me and I respect him personally but I have the right to raise work-related concerns," the sacked Deputy Chief Minister said.