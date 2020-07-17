Hours After Priyanka Gandhi Vowed Help, He Was Sacked: Team Pilot

Sachin Pilot "spoke to Priyanka Gandhi two days ago and was given a patient hearing" (File)

Sachin Pilot was "aggrieved" to find he had been sacked as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and state party chief just three hours after a conversation with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources close to him said today.

Sachin Pilot spoke to Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday. This was among the many reach-outs by the Gandhis after the 42-year-old launched his revolt on Sunday against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. But the efforts at reconciliation have not stopped the Congress in Rajasthan from taking action against Mr Pilot and other rebel MLAs.

Mr Pilot "spoke to Priyanka Gandhi two days ago and was given a patient hearing", said the sources. When he discussed his grievances, Priyanka Gandhi said ""she would speak to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi". Three hours later, the sources said, he was sacked from his Rajasthan posts.

"How can the Congress talk of rapprochement when it is acting against me?" Mr Pilot reportedly said.

"On one hand, the Congress talks of 'doors open' and on the other hand I am sacked and disqualification notice sent. I am attacked by Ashok Gehlot," sources quoted the furious leader as saying.

Mr Pilot and other rebels have taken the Congress to court over the disqualification notices, which asked them to explain why they defied party orders to attend meetings.

Sources close to Mr Pilot said: "How can I attend the MLAs'meeting at Gehlot's house when I am aggrieved?"