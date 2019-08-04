'Sachin Pilot Or Jyotiraditya Scindia': Milind Deora On Congress Chief

The contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family to the party was unmatched, Milind Deora said (File)

Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Sunday proposed the names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the post of party's national president.

Mr Deora told PTI that he agreed with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that the new Congress president should be young, capable and possess electoral, administrative and organisational experience and with a pan-India appeal.

"In my view, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have all these qualities and can provide strength to the organisation and vigour to the opposition space," he said.

Mr Deora said Mr Pilot or Mr Scindia should be made interim president at least and be publicly backed by the Gandhi family.

"Unless of course, the Gandhi family disagrees with my assessment," he added.

To a query on what if the party decided on someone other than the two, he said, "If the party collectively decides on someone else, I will respect its wisdom. But I will be surprised if the party or public disagrees with my assessment."

"It is high time we, as a party, made a collective call on our leadership. In my opinion, we need to put our best foot forward, enthuse the cadre and once again attract the attention of the electorate," he added.

He said the delay in electing a new congress chief was hurting the party.

"India's single largest opposition party has a huge responsibility towards strengthening the world's largest democracy," he said.

On Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit, Mr Deora said it was unfortunate and added that the Congress leader did his best for the party.

"If he has decided to stay away from the procedure to pick the new Congress chief, we must respect his decision," Mr Deora added.

When asked if the Congress will accept a non-Gandhi as the party chief, the former Lok Sabha MP said the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family to the party was unmatched.

"We are standing at such a crucial juncture in history that we have to depart from conventional political routes. It is their (Nehru-Gandhi family) decision to stay out of the leadership race and we must respect it," he said.

On general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's possible candidature for the top job, Mr Deora said, "Priyanka Gandhi is exceptionally talented. It is the family's decision to not be involved with the office of the Congress president. We must respect this and move on."

Asked if the leadership vacuum hurt the Congress in Karnataka and Goa, Mr Deora said many of these events could have been avoided if the party had a strong and decisive central leadership.

On his choice of Mr Pilot or Mr Scindia as party chief, Mr Deora said it would end ambiguity in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and will send a clear signal to the party in these states that Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath are to continue as chief ministers.

