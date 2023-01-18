Sachin Pilot Again Attacks Ashok Gehlot Government Over Exam Paper Leaks

Sachin Pilot made the remarks at a kisan sammelan in Jhunjhunu. (File)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday again attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan on exam paper leaks even as his supporters, including a minister, pitched for his appointment as the chief minister.

Addressing a kisan sammelan in Jhunjhunu, Mr Pilot also targeted the government over the political appointments of retired bureaucrats instead of party workers.

The latest remarks by Mr Pilot reflect the rift within the Congress in Rajasthan, where CM Gehlot and his former deputy are locked in a power tussle.

The party had papered over their differences as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the state, but the truce appears to be temporary.

Prior to Mr Pilot's address, Rajasthan SC Commission Chairman Khiladi Bairwa and minister Rajendra Gudha said people of the state, especially the youth, want the former state Congress chief to be made the CM.

"Everyone is asking when will Mr Pilot become the chief minister. People are waiting," Mr Gudha, who is minister of state for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, said.

People ask me when will Pilot be made the CM and I tell them the party high command will take the decision at an appropriate time, Bairwa said.

Mr Pilot has been targeting the Gehlot government over the paper leak incidents for the last two days and had demanded that the "big sharks" involved in the leaks should be arrested.

Reacting to Mr Pilot, Mr Gehlot had said action was taken against the main accused.

Mr Gehlot had also refuted BJP leader Kirodi Meena and RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's allegation that officials and leaders were involved in the paper leaks.

Speaking at the rally, Mr Pilot said when incidents of paper leaks are happening one after the other, accountability will have to be fixed.

"It is being said now that no official or leader was involved. Exam papers are locked in a safe and they were leaked... is it magic? How did it happen? This is not possible, some people are responsible for this," Mr Pilot said.

"I welcome the investigation and action against the accused but accountability will have to be fixed," he added.

The former state Congress chief also targeted the Gehlot government over political appointments of retired bureaucrats, saying "party workers have toiled to bring the Congress to power in the state and they should get honour and respect."

"In the last four years, several political appointments were made. The officers work for the party in power be it the BJP or Congress. If we have to appoint them (bureaucrats), the proportion should be such that the workers don't feel sidelined," he said.

"It does not matter whether the worker is my supporter or not... the worker can be anyone's supporter, but if the worker of the Congress party is given an appointment, we all will welcome it,” he said.

Several retired bureaucrats, including former chief secretaries DB Gupta, Niranjan Arya and former DGP M L Lather, have been appointed to various posts in the state.

Addressing scores of farmers and youths, Mr Pilot also reiterated the demand that the centre should make a legal framework to guarantee MSP. He passed a resolution in the meeting for the same.

He called upon the party workers to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi to every household. He said that Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign is going to start from January 26 and the message of Rahul Gandhi should resonate from every booth in the state.

Mr Pilot exuded confidence that the party will retain power in the assembly elections after ten months and said this will be a history in Rajasthan because power alternates to Congress and BJP after every five years.

