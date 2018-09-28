Sabarimala Temple Case Live Updates: Supreme Court To Decide On Entry Of Women Today

Women aged around 10 to 50 are not allowed entry to Sabarimala temple.

Will women aged around 10 to 50 be allowed entry to Sabarimala temple? A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will pronounce its judgment on the centuries-old prohibition on women entry to the Kerala temple today. Women said to be of menstrual age are restricted from entering the temple as its presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a celibate.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Misra had reserved its judgement on a bunch of petitions that challenge the ban on entry of women on August 1 after hearing the case for eight days. The other judges on the bench are Justices R.F. Nariman, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story: