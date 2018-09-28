Will Sabarimala Temple Ban On Women Be Scrapped? Top Court Verdict Today

Supreme Court had last year referred the issue to a constitution bench after framing five questions.

New Delhi: Whether women aged between 10 and 50 should be allowed to enter Kerala's renowned Sabarimala temple will be decided by the Supreme Court today. Women said to be of menstrual age are restricted from entering the temple as its presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a celibate. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its judgement on a bunch of petitions that challenge the ban on entry of women on August 1 after hearing the case for eight days.