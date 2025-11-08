Sabarimala Gold Heist Case: Ex-Thiruvabharanam Commissioner Sent To Custody

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold heist has secured the remand of the former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner till November 21 in connection with the case on Friday.

K.S. Baiju, around whom the SIT is tightening the net for his alleged role, was arrested on Thursday and produced before the Ranni court.

Baiju served as the official custodian of all valuable assets in temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Investigators allege that during his tenure, he recorded the gold-plated layers of the dwarapalaka sculptures and the Srikovil kattila panel as copper sheets in official documents, enabling the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, to replace and smuggle them out.

The SIT has also pointed out that Baiju did not sign key handover orders and was notably absent at critical stages when the gold-plated items were removed from the shrine. This unexplained absence prevented the High Court-appointed Special Commissioner from being alerted to the irregularities. Investigators suspect that the lapse was deliberate.

Two other former officials arrested in the case will remain under custodial interrogation. Former Administrative Officer Murari Babu has been remanded till Monday, while former Executive Officer Sudheesh Kumar will remain in SIT custody till November 12.

Former TDB president N. Vasu also faces the possibility of further interrogation in light of stern observations by the Kerala High Court.

As the probe widened, political tensions erupted across Kerala ahead of the annual Mandala–Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The BJP launched a high-decibel signature campaign aiming to collect one crore signatures across southern states. The party said the campaign seeks the Prime Minister's intervention for the "protection of Sabarimala's assets" and to address alleged lapses in ensuring basic facilities for pilgrims. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the state government had failed to protect the temple's wealth or ensure transparency in its administration. He told NDTV in Thiruvananthapuram about the need to take away Sabarimala's administration from the Kerala government, as devotees are not limited to the state.

The Congress, too, announced that it would intensify its agitation. KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the party will hold a massive 'Secretariat March' on November 12, accusing the government of shielding corruption and mismanagement in the TDB.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) recommended the reconstitution of the Travancore Devaswom Board — a move that carries significant political weight, coming weeks before the pilgrimage season.

The government is expected to take up the restructuring process soon in a bid to restore public confidence amid surging criticism from both the Congress and the BJP.

With local body elections in the fray, the Sabarimala issue once again stands as a centrepiece of controversy.