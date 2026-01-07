S Jaishankar Urged To Discuss Baby Ariha Shah Case With German Chancellor

John Brittas, CPI(M) MP from Kerala, has written a letter to the Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, urging urgent high-level diplomatic intervention during the forthcoming visit of the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to secure the repatriation of Baby Ariha Shah, an Indian citizen who has remained in foster care in Germany for over four and a half years despite the closure of all criminal allegations against her parents.

In his letter, Brittas highlighted that Ariha, now approximately five years old, continues to remain under the custody of German Child Services even after the German hospital concerned has categorically ruled out any evidence of abuse and a court-appointed psychologist has recommended restoration of parental custody. Yet, German authorities persist in pursuing termination of parental rights and adoption within Germany.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala John Brittas underscored that Ariha is a passport-holding Indian citizen whose rights to family life, cultural identity, language and religion - guaranteed under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child - are being violated.

He expressed serious concern over reports that the child is being deprived of contact with her extended family in India and denied participation in Indian cultural practices.

Drawing attention to the child's emotional vulnerability, Brittas said that Ariha's foster placement has been changed five times, depriving her of any stable caregiving environment. At present, the only consistent emotional support in her life consists of bi-monthly parental visits - a fragile arrangement that now faces uncertainty due to the parents' visa limitations in Germany. This matter has also been raised by several Members of Parliament, reflecting broad national concern over the humanitarian dimensions of the case.

He emphasised that the forthcoming first official visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India on 12 - 13 January presents a critical diplomatic opportunity to resolve the issue at the highest political level.

He urged that the matter be taken up decisively during the bilateral engagement to ensure a humane and lawful outcome in the best interests of the child.

