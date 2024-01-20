S Jaishankar Speaks About Gaza War, Underscores What Is 'Unacceptable'

S Jaishankar said "Terrorism, hostage-taking is unacceptable" while speaking about the Gaza conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the pressing issue of the conflict in Gaza while emphasising the need for a sustainable solution to the humanitarian crisis.

Delivering India's National Statement at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, Mr Jaishankar asserted that "terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable."

He underscored the importance of respecting international humanitarian law by all states involved.

"Right now, the conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds. This humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected," said the minister.

"We must also be clear that terrorism and hostage taking are unacceptable. At the same time, international humanitarian law must always be respected by all states," he also said.

Speaking on the Gaza conflict, Mr Jaishankar added that it is also "imperative that conflict does not spread within or beyond the region."

Reiterating India's long-standing stance on a two-state solution, the External Affairs Minister said, "But in the final analysis, we must seek a two-state solution where the Palestinian people can live within secure borders. Our collective endeavours should focus on making this realisable."

The minister emphasised that collective efforts should focus on realising this solution and promoting peace and stability.

Mr Jaishankar also highlighted the interconnectedness of global issues, noting that growth and progress depend on peace and stability. "Growth and progress are based on peace and stability. In our globalised existence, conflict anywhere has consequences everywhere."

Reflecting on the impact of conflicts on a global scale, he cited the example of Ukraine and its repercussions on fuel, food, and fertilizer supplies. "We saw that in regard to Ukraine when it came to our fuel, food and fertiliser supplies," the EAM said.

As the NAM enters its seventh decade, Mr Jaishankar called for boldness in seeking due recognition and pressing demands. He encouraged collaboration and reinforcement among NAM member states, highlighting that shared efforts can bring about positive change globally.

"The NAM has entered its seventh decade. In that period, the world has transformed and so too have our capabilities and confidence. We must be bolder in seeking our due and pressing our demands," he said.

"The more we share, collaborate and reinforce each other, the more we will change the world," the EAM also said.

In conclusion, Mr Jaishankar affirmed the enduring strength and growth of the NAM, sending a message that "the voice of the NAM is here to be heard. The voice of the NAM is here to stay and to grow. Let us send that message today."

Mr Jaishankar arrived in Kampala on Thursday and led the Indian delegation at the two-day 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) which began from January 19.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)