S Jaishankar Meets Sri Lankan President, Holds Extensive Discussions

S Jaishankar met with President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo and held "extensive discussions" aimed at enhancing the relationship between the two neighbours.

The minister, who is here to attend the 23rd Council of Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), met with President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

"Called on President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe today evening in Colombo. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed the progress in taking the India-Sri Lanka relationship forward across the many domains of our cooperation," Mr Jaishankar said in a post on platform X.

During their meeting, they engaged in "extensive discussions aimed at enhancing the relationship" between India and Sri Lanka, the President's office said.

Additionally, three new bilateral agreements were signed to foster greater cooperation between the two countries, it added.

The minister said India and Sri Lanka also launched a logo celebrating the 75 Years of "our diplomatic relationship today".

Sharing the picture of the logo on X, he said, it "captures our deep historical, cultural and people to people bonds".

India and Sri Lanka launched a logo celebrating the 75 Years of our diplomatic relationship today.



Captures our deep historical, cultural and people to people bonds. pic.twitter.com/a78c8Rfj8f — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2023

S Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Monday evening to attend the IORA Council of Ministers meeting - the highest decision-making body of IORA, the largest and pre-eminent organisation in the Indian Ocean Region with 23 members and 10 dialogue partners.

At the meeting, India assumed the Vice Chair role of IORA for 2023-25 leading to chairing in 2025-27.

This was his second visit to Sri Lanka in 2023.

S Jaishankar last visited Colombo in January during which he held talks with Lanka's top leadership and discussed the entire gamut of close bilateral partnership and steps to strengthen it in all spheres.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)