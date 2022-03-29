S Jaishankar Meets Nepali, Bhutanese Counterparts On Sidelines Of BIMSTEC

S Jaishankar also met Bhutanese Foreign Minister and reviewed various projects and initiatives.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Nepali and Bhutanese counterparts on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Ministerial meeting in Colombo and discussed cooperation in connectivity, energy and hydropower projects.

"Good to meet FM Narayan Khadka of Nepal on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Ministerial. Discussed our cooperation in connectivity, energy, fertilizers, health and power. Agreed to focus on taking forward the Ramayan circuit," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

Mr Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo and said the BIMSTEC member states must collectively combat terrorism and violent extremism as he emphasised India's commitment to intensify, expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime.

He also met the Bhutanese Foreign Minister and reviewed various projects and initiatives.

"Pleasure as always to see @FMBhutan. Discussed our long-standing cooperation in the hydropower sector. Reviewed various other projects and initiatives. Spoke about the Bhutanese talent I saw recently in our training institutions. Look forward to continuing our engagement," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nepal Foreign Ministry tweeted, "Foreign Minister Hon. Dr. Narayan Khadka meets External Affairs Minister of India @DrSJaishankar on the sidelines of the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo. Matters including the ongoing preparations for Hon. PM's visit to India were discussed in the meeting."

Mr Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Monday and held bilateral talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership. This is his first visit to the island nation since India extended an economic relief package to bail Sri Lanka out of the current economic crisis.

Besides India and Sri Lanka, the BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.