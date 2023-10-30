Centre Working To Secure Release Of 8 Jailed Indians In Qatar: Navy Chief

S Jaishankar today met with the families of eight former Indian Navy personnel (File)

Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar today said that the Centre is making "every effort" to secure the release of eight Navy veterans who have been handed death penalty in Qatar.

"Every effort is being made by the government to ensure we take up through the legal course and we get relief for our personnel," he said.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today met with the families of eight former Indian Navy personnel. Mr Jaishankar said India will "continue to make all efforts to secure their release.

"Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," he said on X - formerly known as Twitter.

The men, including decorated officers who once commanded major Indian warships, were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provided training and related services to Qatar's armed forces.

Sources said some of them were working on a highly sensitive project -- Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth characteristics.

Reports claim the eight Navy veterans have been accused of spying.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said it was shocked by the verdict and would take up the issue with Qatari authorities. "We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the ministry had said.

Those sentenced are Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Capt Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh.