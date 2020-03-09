S Jaishankar In Kashmir, Meets Families Of Students Stranded In Iran

S Jaishankar will also visit Passport Seva Kendra in Baramulla district of north Kashmir. (File photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on a surprise visit to Kashmir on Monday and interacted with families of students whose children are stranded in Iran amidst coronavirus scare, officials said.

The parents have been appealing the government to lift the students from Iran.

The officials said the Union minister will visit the Srinagar Passport Office located on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Boulevard area of the city and also visit Passport Seva Kendra in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.