S Jaishankar Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation With German Counterpart

The two leaders also reviewed developments in Europe and Asia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today discussed the COVID-19 situation and vaccine cooperation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

"Good conversation with FM @HeikoMaas of Germany. Discussed the #COVID19 situation and vaccine cooperation. Reviewed the developments in Europe and Asia. Reaffirmed our multilateral partnership, including in the UN," Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet.

