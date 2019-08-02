S Jaishankar Holds Talks With Lanka, Vietnam And Mongolian Counterparts

S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings in Thailand. (File photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Mongolia and Timor Leste during which he discussed a host of key issues, including the fight against terrorism.

Mr Jaishankar is in the Thai capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.

"Good start to second day; strong traditional friendship stands reaffirmed #VietNam @FMPhamBinhMinh," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

He also reiterated India''s strong support in the fight against terrorism with Sri Lanka, which saw the country''s worst terror attack on Easter Sunday.

"An important neighbour, a valuable friend. Warm meeting with FM @MFA_SriLanka Tilak Marapana. Reiterated our strong support in the fight against terrorism," he tweeted.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many high-end hotels, killing 258 people, including 11 Indians, in the country''s deadliest violence since the brutal civil war ended in 2009.

The ISIS claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) for the bombings.

He also had a cordial conversation with foreign minister of Timor Leste on the sidelines of the second day of 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meet in Bangkok.

"Cordial conversation with Timor Leste FM Dionisio da Costa Babo Soares. Agreed to step up engagement across all sectors," he tweeted after the meeting.

The foreign minister also held talks with his Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

"Working on advancing our comprehensive engagement with ''third neighbour'' & Strategic Partner #Mongolia @TsogtbaatarD," he tweeted.

S Jaishankar on the first day of his visit addressed the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting and Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting and met 10 of his counterparts from countries like China, Japan, the UK, New Zealand and the European Union.

