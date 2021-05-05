S Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Canadian Counterpart

S Jaishankar held a useful virtual meeting with Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held a useful virtual meeting with Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau on the sidelines of the G7 summit here and discussed challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects of the bilateral relationship.

The minister is in the UK at the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting.

Mr Jaishankar is one of the guest ministers along with his counterparts from Australia, South Korea and South Africa, as well as the chair of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN), as part of Britain's Indo-Pacific strategy to unite the world's major democracies.

"Useful virtual meeting with FM @MarcGarneau of Canada on G7 sidelines. Discussed our respective Covid challenges. Talked about various aspects of our bilateral relationship," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

They also exchanged views on Myanmar.

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 after overthrowing the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a state of emergency. Suu Kyi is among an estimated 3,400 people still being held by the junta.

New Delhi has repeatedly called for the release of detained leaders.

Earlier, Mr Jaishankar was forced to take his schedule here virtual after members of the small delegation accompanying him tested positive for COVID-19.