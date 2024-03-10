'Rusted Cycle': Jagan Mohan Reddy's Swipe At Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, peeved with the alliance between the BJP and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Jana Sena Party, today said Mr Naidu's cycle is "rusted" and so he is seeking support from other parties.

At a public gathering today, Mr Reddy said his government in Andhra Pradesh has focused on the welfare of weaker sections. "The TDP cycle chain in the state is not running smoothly, prompting his visit to Delhi with his foster son to seek support from central parties. Elections are ahead. We are ready to fight against the alliance. YSRCP will stand with weaker sections," he said.

The BJP, keen to find a toehold in southern states other than Karnataka, has been seeking alliances with local parties. While its efforts are yet to bear fruit in Tamil Nadu or Kerala, it has managed to find two allies in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this week, the Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh--TDP, and Jana Sena Party -- announced they would contest the Lok Sabha and assembly elections as part of NDA.