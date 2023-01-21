Russian Man Tries To Enter Maha Bodhi Temple In Dry Bihar With Vodka, Jailed

The Russian was caught with a 10 ml bottle of vodka at the Maha Bodhi temple complex. (File)

A Russian national has ended up in jail for carrying a tiny bottle of liquor, supposedly for libation at a Buddhist temple in dry Bihar, a police officer said on Saturday.

According to Bodh Gaya Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, the foreign national was caught with a 10 ml bottle of vodka at the Maha Bodhi temple complex on Thursday.

"There is tight security at the temple complex and visitors are allowed entry after frisking. When found with the bottle, the Russian said he wanted to perform some tantric rituals", said the Deputy SP.

However, in view of the stringent prohibition law that has been in place for close to seven years, the foreigner was charged for violating the same and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, said the Deputy SP.

He is currently lodged at the central prison in Gaya.

