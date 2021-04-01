Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov To Visit India On April 5

Sergei Lavrov will aim to prepare ground for the annual India-Russia summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit India from April 5 to April 6 with an aim to prepare ground for the annual India-Russia summit and to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The visit was announced by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in Moscow today.

On April 5 and 6, Mr Lavrov will visit New Delhi to hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Ms Zakharova said.

The Russian foreign ministry tweeted that Sergei Lavrov will visit Pakistan on April 6 and April 7 during which he will hold talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"The Ministers will discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism #RussiaPakistan," the tweet said.

The India and Russia annual summit was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the countries have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

So far 20 annual summit meetings have taken place alternately in India and Russia.

Russia has been a time-tested partner for India and the country has been a key pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy.

