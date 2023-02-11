Can PM Modi Convince Putin To End Ukraine War? White House's Response

The United States today said there is still time to stop the Ukraine war and added that any effort that could lead to the end of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"I think there's still time for Putin to stop the war. I think there's still time for it. I will let PM Modi speak to whatever efforts he's willing to undertake," said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

"The US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine."

Tune in for a briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. https://t.co/rtZyRnKM52 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 10, 2023

Ukraine yesterday said that Russia had launched a major new wave of aerial attacks, as President Joe Biden announced he would mark one year since the invasion by visiting Kyiv's neighbour Poland.

The White House's statement comes days after India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Last year, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit, PM Modi had said, "Today's era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace."

The US said that Putin was responsible for the destruction being caused across Ukraine. "The person responsible for what the Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop it right now. Instead, he is firing cruise missiles into energy and power infrastructure and trying to knock out the lights and knock out the heat so the Ukrainian people suffer even more than they already have," Mr Kirby said during his daily press briefing today.