Russia Says 'Show Restraint' Amid Escalating India, Pakistan Tensions

Russia expressed "serious concern" over the tensions between India and Pakistan

Russia on Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to ''show restraint" as it expressed "serious concern" about the escalation of hostilities between the two countries.

"We call on both sides to show restraint and step up efforts to resolve existing problems by political and diplomatic means," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in a statement.

It expressed "serious concern" about the aggravation of the situation along the Line of Control and the outbreak of tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

"We are ready to further assist in strengthening the counter-terrorism potential of New Delhi and Islamabad," the ministry added.

The fresh confrontation came a day after Indian Air Force launched a counter-terrorism action against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan, based on credible evidence that the UN-proscribed terror group intended to launch terror attacks.

The JeM had taken the responsibility of the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Air Force targeted military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism operations but their attempts were foiled successfully. India managed to shoot down a Pakistan F-16 jet, however, one air force pilot is in Pakistan's custody, after his MiG-21 was lost.