Runaway Couple Reaches Supreme Court To Get Married. This Happened Next

A runaway couple has moved to the Supreme Court seeking protection, citing threats from family.

The couple, a 19-year-old woman from Bihar and a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, fled to Delhi to get married. The girl's father and brother, however, threatened to hang them, the couple's lawyer, Harvinder Chaudhary, told a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing on Friday.

He said they came to the top court after they saw reels on social media that people get married at the court.

Chaudhary said he met them in the Supreme Court parking lot and filed a petition.

He claimed that they were detained by the cops in Delhi when they went to a police station to seek help.

The Supreme Court told the couple to approach the Delhi High Court for urgent relief.

"The high court will definitely consider this. I have seen many such cases when I was in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. If HC (high court) does not consider this, you can come to us," the Chief Justice said.

As Chaudhary asked for protection for three days, Chief Justice Surya Kant told him to go to the high court today itself.

"I am sure the HC will consider this today itself. We will communicate to the HC registrar judicially," he said.