Rules For Indian Carriers To Fly To International Destinations Eased

The Civil Aviation has eased norms for Indian carriers to fly to new international destination.

In order to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has reduced to only a 10-point checklist.

In a statement, DGCA mentioned that they conduct an assessment of the preparedness of Indian airline operators before permitting their operations to a new foreign destination.

"In order to further ease the process for grant of such permission the existing regulatory requirements have been comprehensively reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders and the current 33-point checklist has been rationalised and reduced to a 10-point checklist related to their preparedness for the intended operations, removing other generic and redundant provisions in the existing checklist," it said.

"The objective of this rationalisation is to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination and would significantly reduce the documentation/compliances required to be submitted by the operators. This systemic reform comes at a time when the Indian carriers are poised to expand their international footprint," the statement added.

