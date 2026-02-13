97% Flyers' Complaints Addressed, Says Centre. Explain How, Says Shashi Tharoor

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed parliament that nearly 97 per cent of passenger grievances have been addressed since the operationalisation of a dedicated 24x7 passenger assistance control room (PACR).

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, however, questioned what the term "addressed" actually means, raising concerns over transparency and enforceability of the grievance redressal system.

Responding to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said the PACR was established for real-time monitoring and priority resolution of passenger complaints, particularly urgent cases that cannot wait for the prescribed 72-hour grievance timeline.

The control room works in coordination with airlines, airports and other stakeholders to facilitate prompt action.

Over 97 Per Cent Grievances Addressed

According to the statement tabled in the house, approximately 97 per cent of complaints received since the PACR became operational have been resolved.

The ministry also shared category-wise data of complaints received till February 9. Under complaints received through social media platforms and calls, 1,153 cases related to refunds, 547 concerned cancellations, 373 were about baggage issues, and 157 were linked to delays.

Through the Air Sewa Portal, the number of complaints was significantly higher. As many as 16,634 grievances were related to ticketing and fare issues, 5,102 concerned baggage, and 8,498 were about flight delays.

Recurring Issues Identified

The government acknowledged that analysis of the complaints revealed certain recurring and systemic issues. These primarily include peak-hour congestion at airports, flight disruptions caused by operational and weather-related factors, delays in processing refunds, baggage handling problems, parking-related complaints, and broader passenger facilitation challenges.

Tharoor Flags Gaps

Soon after the reply, Tharoor posted on X to criticise the response, saying key questions remained unanswered.

"While the Civil Aviation Ministry claims that 97 per cent of grievances have been addressed, it has not disclosed what 'addressed' actually entails: whether resolved to passenger satisfaction or merely acknowledged," he wrote.

He pointed out that despite specifically asking about urgent grievances that cannot wait 72 hours, the ministry did not detail any separate fast-track protocol, escalation matrix or time-bound benchmark, raising concerns about enforceability.

The Congress leader also said the government had not disclosed airline-wise complaint data, penalties imposed, regulatory action taken or measurable performance targets. He called on the Centre to publish complete complaint and pendency data, establish enforceable escalation protocols and institute transparent accountability standards.

"Grievance redressal must move beyond procedural assurances to verifiable passenger protection. Our citizens deserve answers every time they take to our skies," Tharoor said.

The exchange underscores the continuing debate over passenger rights and regulatory accountability in India's rapidly expanding civil aviation sector.

Corrective Measures

To address these concerns, the ministry said it has improved coordination among stakeholders such as airlines and airport operators. It has also undertaken regular sensitisation and training programmes for frontline staff to enhance passenger handling.

Additionally, monitoring has been strengthened through digital grievance platforms to ensure quicker tracking and resolution of complaints. The government said these measures are aimed at improving the overall passenger experience and ensuring timely redressal of grievances in the civil aviation sector.