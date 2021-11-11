Ruckus in Punjab Assembly After Chief Minister's Jab At Akali Dal Leader

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's comments were expunged by the House Speaker (File)

Tempers ran high in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday after a sharp remark by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House thrice.

Heated exchanges took place between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal members, with the opposition party MLAs rushing to the well of the House.

A few legislators intervened to stop legislators of both parties from coming to blows.

Later, comments by Mr Channi were expunged by the Speaker.

The Chief Miinister had made the remarks while speaking on a resolution against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for around a year now.

Mr Majithia had earlier frequently disrupted the speech of Punjab Congress chief and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu over the issue.

As the situation turned unruly after SAD members protested the Chief Minister's remark, Speaker Rana KP Singh adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

After the resumption of proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes and later again for the third time for 30 minutes.

