RTI On Land Allotment Of Delhi's New BJP Headquarters Denied By Ministry: Activist

Lucknow based activist sought a copy of the file related to land allotment of BJP headquarters.

Information sought under the RTI Act about the allotment of land to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for it's new headquarters at 6, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi has been denied by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, an activist said on Tuesday.Lucknow based activist Nutan Thakur had in February this year sought a copy of the file related to the land allotment, to which the ministry's CPIO Rajanish Kumar Jha said that the information sought was by third party and has not provided any stake in the property, hence it cannot be provided.The activist, in a statement to the media, however claims that allotment of government land was not third party information and should have been provided.The 70-room new office space, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year was a modern, multi-storeyed building with three blocks, spread over a sprawling two acres equipped with latest state-of-the-art gadgets.