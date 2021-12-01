RT-PCR Test, Quarantine: Mumbai Airport Lists New Omicorm Travel Rules

Passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries will have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine, during which time they must take three RT-PCR tests - on the second, fourth and seventh days after arrival.

Those arriving from any other countries will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test on arrival and on being found negative will have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. If found positive they will be shifted to the hospital.

Passengers planning to travel to or through India must submit on the Air Suvidha online portal a self-declaration form with their travel details of the past 14 days, a copy of their passport, a negative RT-PCR report no older than 72 hours before their journey, and a declaration of authenticity of the test report.

Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre-arrival and post-arrival testing unless found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period.