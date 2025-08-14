RSS To Mark 100 Years Of Foundation, Mega Celebrations, Outreach Planned

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be completing 100 years of its foundation this year, with the organisation beginning its mega celebrations from August 26.

The flagship event to mark its 100 years, titled '100 Years of Sangh Yatra - New Horizons', will be held from August 26 to August 28 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. During this event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will hold an interaction with different sections of society. The event will include lectures, dialogues, and discussions with influencers from 17 fields, including the media, diplomacy, religion, and academia. Similar interactions will also take place in other cities - Bengaluru in November, and Kolkata and Mumbai in February next year.

While all diplomats are invited to the event, the RSS has decided not to invite diplomats from Pakistan, Turkey, and Bangladesh.

Outreach program

RSS is also planning a mega outreach program to mark its 100 years, including a 'Hindu Sammelan' across the country.

These 'Hindu Sammelans' will be organised at the 'mandal' level in rural areas and 'basti' level in urban areas. Notably, there are 58,964 mandals and 44,055 bastis across the country. During the 'sammelans', discussions will be held on social festivals, social unity, harmony, and 'panch parivartan (five transformation) - Samajik Samarasata (Social Harmony), Kutumb Prabodhan (Family Enlightenment), Paryavaran (Environmental Awareness), Swa (Selfhood and Indigenous Identity), and Citizen Duties.

Similarly, 'Samajik Sadhbhav Baithaks' (social harmony meetings) will be organised at 11,360 towns to promote social harmony in the society. Topics such as ideas of Bharat, pride of Bharat, Bharat's 'swa' will be discussed.

Under the outreach program, efforts will be made to reach maximum houses in every village, the RSS said.

The main goal for the centenary year is inclusive outreach across professions, geographies, and communities to foster holistic social integration.

"The nation is progressing economically across all sectors, especially in the realm of technology and various facets of life; there is a concerted effort toward advancement. This progress is happening both at the Government level and among individuals. But while the country is moving forward, it is not enough to progress solely in terms of economy or technology. Alongside this, it is equally important to uphold the unique characteristics of our society and nation, such as individual welfare, living together harmoniously, and being mindful of the environment," the RSS said in a statement.

It added, "These core values of Panch Parivartan (five transformation) must accompany our progress and are a significant aspect of our vision. This message will be carried out to society through all the programmes in the centenary year. If the society thinks about it and participates in it, then our progress will not be one-sided, but inclusive and will move forward, taking everyone together."

More than a thousand seminars will be organised across the nation.

The RSS has also chalked out a plan for global outreach.

"There will be events in 18 world capitals. The Sangh has prepared documentaries and publications in various foreign languages like French, German, and Arabic, among others. Sangh leaders will also be interacting with various sections of the society, including Muslim community representatives. Leaders from the opposition parties are also invited for the interaction," it said.