RSS Should Merge Itself With BJP To Form A Party: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said nobody could become a minister without the consent of RSS in government.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called the RSS an extra constitutional authority and suggested the right-wing group should merge itself with the BJP and convert into a political party.

He said nobody could become a minister without the consent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in this government.

"RSS has its hold on the government as an extra constitutional authority. The organisation should change into a political party and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party," said Mr Gehlot on Wednesday.

When the RSS had been banned by Sardar Patel, the outfit had given in writing that it was a cultural entity, he said.

"So they should stick to their words," Mr Gehlot said.

He further accused the BJP of politicising patriotism and patriots.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.