"Homosexuality Not A Crime, But It's Not Natural": RSS On Verdict

The organisation, which is the fountainhead of various pro-Hindu grounds in the country that are counted as the "Sangh parivar", has always opposed homosexuality.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 06, 2018 16:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Homosexuality Not A Crime, But It's Not Natural': RSS On Verdict

The RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP

New Delhi: 

As millions celebrated a historic verdict scrapping a part of the 157-year-old Section 377 and ending the ban on consensual gay sex between adults, the RSS said it backed the Supreme Court judgement that homosexuality is not a crime, even though it does not support "this kind of relationship".

The RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP. The organisation, which is the fountainhead of various pro-Hindu grounds in the country that are counted as the "Sangh parivar", has always opposed homosexuality.

Today, it did not mind going against the tide but its expression of support for the Supreme Court ruling was seen by some as a significant shift. "Like the Supreme Court's verdict, we do not even consider this a crime," said Arun Kumar, RSS's All India Campaign chief.

"Gay marriage and relationship are not compatible with nature and are not natural, so we do not support this kind of relationship. Traditionally, India's society also does not recognize such relations," Mr Kumar said.

He felt that it was necessary to take the subject at a social and psychological level as "humans generally learn from experiences."

In 2016, senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale raised many eyebrows when he said, to reporters'questions, that one's sexual preference cannot be a crime.

"I don't think homosexuality should be considered a criminal offence as long as it does not affect the lives of others in society. Sexual preferences are private and personal," Mr Hosabale said.

The very next day, he backtracked and posted this tweet: "Homosexuality is not a crime, but socially immoral act in our society. No need to punish, but to be treated as a psychological case."

Five Supreme Court judges unanimously decriminalised a part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377, which banned consensual unnatural sex.

The constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra termed the part of Section 377 as irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RSSHomosexual

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Section 377 VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaSupreme CourtLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesBharat BandhPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................