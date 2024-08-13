RSS-Linked Books Mandated In Madhya Pradesh Colleges, Opposition Sees Red

The Higher Education Department has asked colleges to procure the books without delay. (Representational)

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a directive making it mandatory for colleges across the state to incorporate books authored by leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) into their curriculum. The order, issued by the Higher Education Department, has sparked a political slugfest, with opposition parties criticising the move as an attempt to promote a divisive ideology and the state government under the BJP saying that an anti-national ideology was being pushed earlier.

In a letter addressed to the principals of all government and private colleges, Dr Dhirendra Shukla, a senior official of the Higher Education Department, instructed the institutions to purchase a set of 88 books. The list includes works penned by prominent RSS leaders such as Suresh Soni, Dinanath Batra, D Atul Kothari, Devendra Rao Deshmukh, and Sandeep Waslekar, all of whom are associated with Vidya Bharti, the educational wing of the RSS.

The Higher Education Department has asked colleges to procure these books without delay.

This directive aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates the inclusion of Indian knowledge traditions in academic curricula. The department's letter also recommends the formation of a 'Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Prakoshtha' (Indian Knowledge Tradition Cell) within each college to facilitate the introduction of these books in various undergraduate courses.

The list of 88 books has stirred debate, particularly due to the inclusion of 14 titles authored by Dinanath Batra, a former general secretary of Vidya Bharti and a key figure in the RSS's educational initiatives. Mr Batra has previously made headlines for advocating the removal of revolutionary Punjabi poet Avtar Pash's poem 'Sabse Khatarnaak' from a Class 11 Hindi textbook.

The opposition Congress has condemned the directive, accusing the BJP-led state government of attempting to indoctrinate students with a "divisive and hateful ideology."

Congress leader KK Mishra questioned the suitability of the authors that were selected, arguing that their works are rooted in a particular ideology rather than educational merit. "Will the books of such authors inspire patriotism and sacrifice in educational institutions?" Mr Mishra asked, promising that the order would be revoked if the Congress comes to power.

BJP State President VD Sharma defended the decision and asserted that the books would have a positive impact on students' knowledge and overall personality. "What's wrong with the saffronisation of education? At least we are not promoting the anti-national ideology that leftist thinkers once imposed on our school and college curricula," Mr Sharma said.

The directive follows a statement made in June by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who announced plans to incorporate the teachings of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna into the state's educational curriculum. Mr Yadav, who served as Higher Education Minister in the previous BJP regime, has been a strong proponent of integrating Indian cultural and religious traditions into the education system.