RSS Ideologue Claims Cops Mistook Him For Dalit Protester, Detained Him

"I was going to take part in a panel discussion at a media house in Noida when I was pulled inside a police jeep. There were eight policemen led by the SHO Noida, who were using abusive language. When I asked them why I was detained, they simply said I was free to go now," Mr Sinha told news agency ANI.
"The police later said that they suspected me to be a Dalit protester. I appeal to the police that basic human rights and dignity of a person should be kept in mind," said Mr Sinha.
The police in Delhi, and neighbouring Noida and Gurugram were on high alert after reports of largescale violence started pouring in. Senior officers were out keeping a close watch on the situation.
Police in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon were on high alert during Bharat bandh protests
At least nine people died yesterday as Dalit groups tried to enforce a nationwide shutdown. In Madhya Pradesh, six people died in clashes, two were killed in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan's Alwar. Violence was also reported from parts of Punjab and Jharkhand.
