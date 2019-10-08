RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Performs 'Shastra Puja' At Dussehra Event In Nagpur

RSS Dussehra Event: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performs 'shastra puja' in Nagpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today performed 'shastra puja' (Ritual for weapons) at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Maharashtra's Nagpur. He was seen giving a thumbs up while the RSS band performed after drill exercises by swayamsevaks (workers).

Mr Bhagwat is expected to address the swayamsevaks (workers) at Nagpur's Reshimbagh ground and convey his message to the cadre of the organisation and its affiliates.

The RSS has also come up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Mr Bhagwat's speech at the event.

RSS Dussehra Event: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh attended

Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks (organisational heads) as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925.

Founder of IT company HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar, is the chief guest for this year's event. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen VK Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the others present at the event.



