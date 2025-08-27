Trade To Go On, But Should Be Free From Pressure: RSS Chief Amid Tariff Row

Trade between nations should be free of pressure, Mohan Bhagwat - chief of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- said today, underscoring the need to promote indigenous goods. Only essential items should be imported -- everything else should be produced domestically, he said.

Speaking this evening at the Vyakhyanmala lecture series, Mr Bhagwat said, "International trade will continue, but it should be free from pressure and conducted voluntarily. That is why we must promote the use of swadeshi (indigenous goods). The country's trade policy should be based on voluntary cooperation, not compulsion".

The RSS chief's comments came as an additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India kicked in -- bringing the total to 50 per cent.

Mr Trump had announced reciprocal tariffs of 25 per cent that came into effect on August 7. He had topped it up with another 25 per cent over India's purchase of Russian oil.