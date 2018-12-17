Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day After Uproar Over Rafale, Cauvery

Rajya Sabha were disrupted for the fifth consecutive day today.

The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were disrupted for the fifth consecutive day today over the Rafale jet deal and Cauvery issues, leading to adjournment of the House for the day.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House within minutes of assembly as members of Tamil Nadu parties - DMK and AIADMK - stormed into the well of the House and Congress and treasury benches raised slogans.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he has given a notice for taking up of a discussion over the government allegedly misguiding the Supreme Court over the purchase of Rafale jets from France.

He was countered by slogan-shouting from treasury benches demanding an apology from the Congress after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the deal.

Mr Naidu cut short Mr Azad, saying his notice has been received but the issue pertains to a subject matter under consideration of the Supreme Court.

He then went on to adjourn the proceedings till tomorrow. But before doing that he remarked, "What is going on".

AIADMK and DMK members were in the well seeking a permanent solution to the Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Before the ruckus, Mr Naidu said he has admitted a call attention notice on the destruction caused by cyclones in different states.

Also, Mr Azad's notice about price rise and the one given by Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party and TMC's Derek O'Brien on the agrarian crisis were also admitted.