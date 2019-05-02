Rs 72,000 Will Be Given To Beneficiaries Under NYAY Scheme: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief says the party is committed to save tribal land. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said if voted to power, Rs 72,000 would be deposited in bank accounts of 5 crore people of the country within one year under the NYAY scheme.

The amount will be given till a family earns Rs 12,000 per month, he said.

Addressing an election rally in Simdega, Jharkhand, which is a part of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency where voting will take place on May 6, the Congress chief blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working only for 15-20 people.

"Narendra Modiji has not fulfilled his promises of providing two crore jobs. He did not deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of the people," Mr Gandhi claimed.

Appealing to the people to vote for Congress and Mahagathbandhan candidate Kalicharan Munda from Khunti, Mr Gandhi blamed PM Modi for not waiving off farm loans while Rs 2,500 (the MSP) is being given for rice in Chhatisgarh, ruled by the Congress.

Mr Munda is facing the BJPs Arjun Munda from Khunti seat.

The Congress chief said the poor were hit by the GST and asserted that the Congress is committed to save tribal land.

"This alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has the voice of people. I have not come to speak our 'maan ki baat' but to listen to your 'maan ki baat' and whatever you will tell us we will do it," Mr Gandhi said.

