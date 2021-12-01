Rs 60,000 Smartphone For One 'Lucky' Fully Vaccinated Winner In This City

Those not vaccinated won't be allowed to enter public areas (File)

The Ahmedabad civic body, in an attempt to boost the Covid vaccination drive, has announced a lucky draw scheme - the winner of which will get a smartphone worth Rs 60,000 if the person is fully vaccinated with both doses.

Those who take their second jabs between Dec 1 and Dec 7 will be eligible for the scheme and one winner will be declared through a lucky draw, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said in a statement on Wednesday.

The city's civic body has from time to time come up with schemes to lure people eligible for vaccination to take their second dose in order to achieve the target of 100 per cent inoculation.

The AMC had earlier distributed packets of edible oil to thousands of beneficiaries, especially from slums in the city.

So far, 78.7 lakh people have received their vaccine doses in the city, including 47.7 lakh people who have taken their first dose and 31.0 lakh who have taken both the jabs, the AMC's health department said.

Those who have not taken even a single dose of the vaccine and those due for the second dose will be prohibited from entering public areas, like gardens, zoos and museums, as well as private residential and commercial areas, the AMC said.

With effect from Wednesday, the civic body has also restricted the entry of such people to the urban/community health centres and hospitals run by it, the civic body said.

The AMC has set up points at the entrances of all its health centres and hospitals to check the vaccination status of visitors. If a visitor (except a patient) is due for the vaccine dose, he/she will be given the shot at the centre before being allowed to enter the premises, it said.

Even patients, suffering from other illnesses, who are due for their vaccination, will be counselled to take the jabs after recovery and their vaccination status will be recorded in their medical case papers, it added.