Rs 50,000 Crore Investments To Come To J&K: Amit Shah

Amit Shah urged youths of the valley to focus on the development initiatives (FILE)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Rs 50,000 crore investments will come to Jammu and Kashmir in the next few years and agreements have already been signed for Rs 12,000 crore.

Virtually launching the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu Kashmir, he said all investments together will generate employment opportunities for five lakh youths.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the best industrial policy ever for Jammu and Kashmir, under which investments of about Rs 50,000 crore is going to come in Jammu and Kashmir and that will provide employment to five lakh youths," he said.

The home minister said on one hand, investments during last 70 years was Rs 12,000 crore.

However, he said, in a single year, MoUs for investments worth Rs 12,000 crore have been signed and ground breaking ceremonies worth Rs 2,000 crore have also taken place.

"Today, I once again want to tell my young friends, especially the young friends of the valley that you should walk on the path of development laid by Modi. No one can stop Jammu and Kashmir from becoming the most developed region of the country," he said.

The home minister urged youths of the valley to focus on the development initiatives undertaken in the Union Territory and said they should participate in the development process, the political process and in the democratic process and make their future bright.

Referring to the outcomes of the DGGI, Shah said the achievements of Jammu and Kashmir will reach every state and this will lead to healthy competition of good governance in every district of the country.

"The district is an important unit if good governance is to be taken to the grassroots level in true sense and unless there is good governance at the district level, then it has no meaning," he said.

He said the competition between districts through the Good Governance Index will be of great benefit to the general public of Jammu and Kashmir.

The District Good Governance Index of Jammu and Kashmir covers 10 sectors of governance and 58 indices with 116 data items, which include, agriculture, services, commerce and industry, human resources, environment, justice and public safety, social welfare and development.

"In every sector, Jammu and Kashmir has attempted to provide direct benefits to beneficiaries in two years and it is natural that middlemen will be angry, but we are not afraid of their displeasure," he said.

