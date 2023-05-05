Rs 5.66 Lakh Looted From Bank At Gunpoint In Jaipur: Cops

Two armed suspects allegedly robbed Rs 5.66 lakh from a gramin bank in Jaipur. (Representational)

Two armed suspects allegedly robbed Rs 5.66 lakh from a gramin bank on Thursday after taking its employees hostage at gunpoint here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Jaisingh Pura Khor police station area of Jaipur, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Amer) Chand Singh Rawat said the robbery took place in Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank located in Saipura. Taking three bank employees hostage, the two suspects robbed Rs 5.66 lakh at knife and pistol point and fled away.

He said one of them was wearing a helmet and the other had covered his face with a muffler. Efforts are being made to identify the suspects through CCTV footage, police said.

