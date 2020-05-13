



Rs 3,100 Crore From PM CARES Fund Allocated For Fight Against Coronavirus

Rs 3,100 crore from the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or PM-CARES Fund will be allocated to counter the coronavirus crisis, the government announced on Wednesday.

"Out of Rs 3,100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore will be used for care of migrant labourers and Rs 100 crores will be given to support vaccine development," Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said in a statement.