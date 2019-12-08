Rs 2 Lakh For Families Delhi Fire Victims From Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Delhi Fire: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his prayers are with the bereaved family members.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 43 people in a massive fire in Delhi, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims, who were from the state.

The chief minister asked the state's resident commissioner in Delhi, joint labour commissioner and senior officials to take stock of the situation at the incident site and ensure that the injured belonging to the state get proper treatment, an official statement said.

Mr Kumar said, a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh would be paid by the Labour Department while Rs 1 lakh would be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Describing the incident as tragic, the chief minister said, his prayers are with the bereaved family members so that they can bear with the loss of their near and dear ones, the release said quoting him.

A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.