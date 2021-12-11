Rs 2.25 Crore, Jewellery Found In Raid At Bihar Labour Officer's Home

The team from the vigilance bureau is still taking stock of all the items that were recovered

Bihar's state vigilance bureau today recovered jewellery and cash worth Rs 2.25 crore during a raid at the home of a government officer in Patna.

The raid was carried out with Patna police at the residence of Hajipur's Labour Officer Deepak Sharma.

The officials also recovered several bank passbooks, credit cards and property documents.

The raid was a part of an ongoing corruption case against Sharma. In their earlier investigation, the vigilance bureau had found that Sharma owned properties worth over Rs 1.05 crore.

