Rs 17 A Day Is Like Rubbing Salt To Farmers' Wounds, Says Congress

The All India Kisan Congress chairman, addressing a press conference, said a farmer's family cannot even afford tea with the amount announced for them.

All India | | Updated: February 05, 2019 23:41 IST
Farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee raise slogans.


New Delhi: 

The Congress' farmers unit president Nana Patole on Tuesday alleged that by promising Rs 17 a day to farmers in the Union Budget, the government has added salt to their injuries.

The All India Kisan Congress chairman, addressing a press conference, said a farmer's family cannot even afford tea with the amount announced for them.

At the conference, some farmers displayed cheques of Rs 17, which they said they would send to the prime minister as part of their protest.

Mr Patole said by paying Rs 17 a day to farmers, the government had added salt to the their wounds and would have to pay for it.

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in the Interim Budget, announced that farmers will be provided Rs 6,000 per year in three installments under a central government scheme. This translates into Rs 16.44 daily.

