R-Day Violence: Rs. 1 Lakh Reward Announced For Leads On Actor Deep Sidhu

Delhi Police, that is probing the violence that unfolded inside the Red Fort complex on Republic Day amid the farmers' protest, today announced monetary rewards for those who can provide information on Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others named as accused.

While the police announced a Rs. 1 lakh reward for leads that could lead to the arrest on Mr Sidhu and three others, a reward of Rs. 50,000 was announced for any information that could lead the police to arrest four others, Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh, for their alleged involvement in last Tuesday's violence.

A tractor rally by farmers protesting the centre's three agricultural laws went rogue as protesters broke off the agreed route and schedule, forced their way inside the Red Fort complex, climbed the ramparts and placed a Sikh religious flag.

Police, who repeatedly appealed for calm and urged protesting farmers to stand down and return to the agreed routes, resorted to firing tear gas and lathi-charges to regain control.

Delhi Police has filed 44 cases and arrested 122 people so far. Several farmer union leaders have been named in the police cases.

The police have also filed cases against journalists and others, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, for allegedly misleading people over a farmer's death in central Delhi's ITO area.

The farmers have alleged a conspiracy to derail their movement and have Deep Sidhu of leading a "conspiracy".