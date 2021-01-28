Red Fort Violence Focus Of Police Probe, Actor Deep Sidhu Named: 10 Points

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit two hospitals - Shushrut Trauma Centre and Teerath Ram Hospital - to enquire about the health of policemen injured in the violenc

The special cell of Delhi Police is looking for Deep Sidhu and another person named Lakha Sidhana. The police said Mr Sidhu will be summoned for questioning soon.

"If I'm being labeled a gaddar (traitor), then all farmer leaders are gaddars. If you claim lakhs of people were instigated by me, what kind of leaders are you? Will an RSS-BJP person put the Nishan Sahib flag on Red Fort? You are calling lakhs of farmers gaddars," Deep Sidhu said in Punjabi in a video on Facebook last night. He also accused the farm union leaders of "back-tracking".

It has now emerged that earlier this month, the police had registered a case against the banned US-based organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of the law, including sedition. During farmers' agitation, the outfit had given a call for hoisting flag at Red Fort. Sikhs for Justice had also announced a reward for the person who would hoist flag at Red Fort, the police said.

The Delhi Police has also issued a notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal, of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, asking why legal action should not be taken against him. The notice was sent for alleged violation of the agreement with the police regarding the route and time of the tractor rally.

The government on Wednesday denounced the violence in the capital. "Action should be taken against all of those who instigated others. India won't tolerate the manner in which the Tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar. Accusing the Congress of instigating the farmers, he said, "The Congress wants to create a situation of unrest in the country."

One farmer died on the way to Red Fort on Tuesday, with Delhi Police saying it was an accident. His autopsy report shows he was not shot, as claimed by his family, the Uttar Pradesh Police said Wednesday. "He succumbed to the injuries he received after his tractor turned turtle," Avinash Chandra, a senior police officer of Bareilly region was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. CCTV footage of his tractor overturning was widely circulated.

Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in which 394 police personnel have been injured, the Delhi Police said. Fifty people have been detained and are being questioned. Action has been taken against 300-odd Twitter accounts since Tuesday. The Delhi Police said they have acted promptly on "intelligence inputs".

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands to withdraw the new agricultural laws Shocking visuals played out on busy roads as farmers and the police clashed and vehicles overturned. The police used tear gas and resorted to althi-charging the protesters.