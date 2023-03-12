'RRR' To 'All That Breathes' - List Of Indian Nominations At Oscars 2023

RRR's energy-packed track 'Naatu Naatu' made it to the nominations

After the Oscar nominations were announced, every Indian's heart was pumped with pride and joy as we secured three nominations this year.

Just a few hours left for the Oscars ceremony to go live, Indians are eagerly waiting to see either of the three films' cast and crew lift the trophy!

While there's still some time until we get to know whether we won the award, let's take a look at all Indian-origin films that have made us all proud by making it to the nominations this year.

1. 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR

The much-celebrated music of 'RRR' made it to the Oscars race this year. The magnum opus film's energy-packed track 'Naatu Naatu' made it to the nominations this year in the 'Original Song' category.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song is competing against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

2. The Elephant Whisperers

'The Elephant Whisperers' has been nominated in the 'Documentary Short Film Category' against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The film has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.

3. All That Breathes

'All That Breathes' has been nominated in the 'Documentary Feature Film' category against 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed', 'Fire Of Love,' 'A House made of Splinters,' and 'Navalny'.

The film revolves around the lives of siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who work out of their derelict basement in Delhi's Wazirabad, to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the black kites. It has been directed by Shaunak Sen.

4. Special mention to Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in the film 'Tell It Like A Woman's song 'Applause' which also bagged an Oscar nomination in the 'Best Original Song' category and will be competing against 'RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)