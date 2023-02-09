Cop Kills Senior Official Over Disciplinary Action Taken 3 Years Ago In Maharashtra

The constable allegedly killed a senior official over a disciplinary action taken three years ago

A constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was arrested on Thursday in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing a senior official over a disciplinary action taken three years ago, police said.

Pankaj Yadav, the accused, was allegedly also planning to kill three other officials, they said.

RPF sub-inspector Basavaraj Garg, posted in Ambernath town in Thane district, was found dead in his barracks at Kolsewadi around 10 pm on Wednesday, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Mane Patil.

Yadav, posted at Roha, was arrested early Thursday morning, he added.

Garg was alone in his room on Wednesday night as his roommate had gone out. He was listening to music when Yadav barged in and allegedly attacked him with a wooden log before fleeing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gunjal said as per the preliminary probe, in 2019 Garg had conducted an inquiry after there was a dispute between Yadav and his colleague.

Garg found Yadav at fault and recommended that his increment be stopped and his salary be cut.

Yadav was holding a grudge against him and it led to the killing, the DCP said.

He had also planned to kill three other colleagues whom he held responsible for the action taken against him, and was heading for Chiplun in Ratnagiri district to kill one of them, the official said.

But before that Kalyan Police nabbed him from RPF barracks at Pen, where he had halted, around 3.15 am on Thursday. Further probe was on.

