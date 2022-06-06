Royal Bengal Tiger Carcass Recovered In Assam, Police Suspects Poaching

The tiger carcass was dug out by the Forest Department. (Representational)

A decomposed carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday.

The carcass was dug out by the Forest Department in an area adjacent to the boundary of Orang National Park which has one of the highest numbers of Royal Bengal tigers in the country.

"Initially, we got information that a tiger carcass was buried in the house of a person. Our team rushed to the spot and began a search operation," said a forest official.

"We received reports that someone killed the tiger in an act of revenge and buried its body. The man we suspect has fled away along with his family," he added.

"As per protocol, we burned the carcass of the tiger in front of police and district officials," he said.